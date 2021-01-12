National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.70. National HealthCare shares last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 17,333 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

