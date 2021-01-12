Native Utility Token (NUT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.42 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.81 or 0.00068722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $22.42 million and $797.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

