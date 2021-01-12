Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $9.95. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 28,106 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

