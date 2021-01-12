NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,628. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

