NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.95

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 6551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

