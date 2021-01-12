Nectar 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,569.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Nectar has a market cap of $17.66 million and $19,569.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nectar has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,476.54 or 0.99635245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 tokens. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nectar Token (NEC) is an ERC-20 token that will enpower the Ethfinex, an platform that allows trading ERC-20 compatible tokens. Furthermore, the Ethfinex will feature a community hub for developers, enthusiasts and traders to share and discuss crowdsource information. Ethfinex has evolved to DeversiFi, and the 'Ethfinex Nectar Token' is now known as 'Nectar (NEC) “

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.