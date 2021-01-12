Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Up 2%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 37,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nemaura Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.