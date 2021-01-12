Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 114,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 115,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

