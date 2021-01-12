Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 11.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares were up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 5,108,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,568,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

