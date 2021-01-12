Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 11.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares were up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 5,108,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,568,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
