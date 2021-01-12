Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.74. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 287,960 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 69,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 66,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $225,841.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

