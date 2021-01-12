Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – Netflix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Netflix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $628.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $615.00.

11/16/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $499.10 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

