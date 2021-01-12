Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.89. Netlist shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,908,434 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $171.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

