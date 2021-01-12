Neumark (NEU) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $8,794.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,360,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,842,231 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.