Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

