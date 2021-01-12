Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 174,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

