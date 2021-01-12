Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00104784 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00301049 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000170 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012065 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.