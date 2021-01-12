Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and $4.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 107,818,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,818,029 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

