Neutron Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $140,530.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039661 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.