NevaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,380.37 and $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

