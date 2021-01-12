New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $440.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

