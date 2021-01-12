New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.56

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.25. New Senior Investment Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 303,544 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

The firm has a market cap of $440.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

