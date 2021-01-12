Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.16

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Newscrypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $547,397.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

Newscrypto Token Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.