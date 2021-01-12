Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $547,397.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Newscrypto token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $547,397.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

