Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Trading Up 10.5%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 38,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 53,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

