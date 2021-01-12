NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.71. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) alerts:

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.