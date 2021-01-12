NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc (NXT.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

LON NXT traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,670 ($100.21). The company had a trading volume of 289,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,922.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,800 ($101.91).

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total value of £728,970 ($952,403.97). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). In the last three months, insiders sold 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $317,361,150.

NEXT plc (NXT.L) Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

