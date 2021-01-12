NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$52.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $53.80.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

