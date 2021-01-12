NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

