NFTLootBox Market Cap Hits $277,561.34 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $277,561.34 and $462,708.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for about $12.28 or 0.00035301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

