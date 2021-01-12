Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,188,400 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the December 15th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.3 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,058. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
See Also: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.