Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,188,400 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the December 15th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.3 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,058. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.