Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) (LON:NAVF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) (LON:NAVF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:NAVF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109.50 ($1.43). 18,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,969. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.05 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.70 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.53.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.