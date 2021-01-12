Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NPNYY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.