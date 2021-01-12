Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

