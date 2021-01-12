Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.