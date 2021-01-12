Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

