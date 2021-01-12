NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0646 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $58,143.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,824.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.61 or 0.03100131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00393630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.47 or 0.01350962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00538239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00469796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020677 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,509,389 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.