Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 222,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $77,754.25. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.