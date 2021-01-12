Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $41,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,088,340. Nokia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

