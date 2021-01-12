Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NDSN stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.34. 165,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

