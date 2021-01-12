Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.44. 1,015,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,628. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

