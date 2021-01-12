North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.