North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.27. The stock had a trading volume of 192,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.