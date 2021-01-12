North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. 147,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

