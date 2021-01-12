North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 21,894 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 351,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

