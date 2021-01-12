North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 31,754 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. United Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

T traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 1,010,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

