North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 553,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.