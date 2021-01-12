Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) traded up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $27.30. 8,401,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 6,557,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

