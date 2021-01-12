Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

