NPCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,289.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $273,352.13 and $1,289.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

