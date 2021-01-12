NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NSK stock remained flat at $$17.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.17. NSK has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

