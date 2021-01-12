NuBits Price Tops $0.35 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $2,879.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001208 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00038843 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.